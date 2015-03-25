Aston Villa V Sheff Utd at Villa Park : Match Preview

Gabby Agbonlahor is hoping to make his first start since September in the home game against Sheffield United.
Agbonlahor had been sidelined for three months due to a calf injury before stepping off the bench in last week's defeat at Derby.
On-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah is nursing a cut foot, but returned to full training on Friday and could feature.
Skipper John Terry is working his way back from a broken metatarsal sustained last month, but hopes to rejoin the first team for training next week and teenage winger Andre Green is closing in on his return after hamstring surgery.
Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck serves the second game of a three-match suspension.
However, Mark Duffy should be fit to return after missing last weekend's defeat at Preston through illness.
Defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) both remain sidelined, along with midfielder Paul Coutts who has broken his leg.
Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Chesterfield on an emergency seven-day loan deal, subject to final approval.
