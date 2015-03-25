Aston Villa V Sheff Utd at Villa Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Agbonlahor poised for Villa return against BladesGabby Agbonlahor is hoping to make his first start since September in the home game against Sheffield United.Agbonlahor had been sidelined for three months due to a calf injury before stepping off the bench in last week's defeat at Derby.On-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah is nursing a cut foot, but returned to full training on Friday and could feature.Skipper John Terry is working his way back from a broken metatarsal sustained last month, but hopes to rejoin the first team for training next week and teenage winger Andre Green is closing in on his return after hamstring surgery.Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck serves the second game of a three-match suspension.However, Mark Duffy should be fit to return after missing last weekend's defeat at Preston through illness.Defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) both remain sidelined, along with midfielder Paul Coutts who has broken his leg.Goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has joined Chesterfield on an emergency seven-day loan deal, subject to final approval.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker