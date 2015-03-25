Aston Villa V Peterborough at Villa Park : Match Preview

John Terry will start Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round clash against Peterborough on Saturday.
The former England defender is fit to return for the Villa Park clash after missing the last 10 games, but Scott Hogan will miss out with an ankle issue.
Andre Green is expected to be involved, while Henri Lansbury could feature off the bench.
Villa boss Steve Bruce has pledged to blood a clutch of youngsters in a bid to keep his squad fresh.
Visitors Peterborough will have goalkeeper Jonathan Bond available after he renewed his loan spell from Reading.
Bond played in the second-round tie against Woking and should continue in goal for Grant McCann's side.
Defender Jack Baldwin has been absent for four weeks with a hamstring problem but could feature after coming through training with no ill-effects.
Midfielder Gwion Edwards, though, will be out for "a few months" with an ankle operation scheduled for next week.
Source: PAR