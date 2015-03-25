Aston Villa V Peterborough at Villa Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Terry set to make Villa returnJohn Terry will start Aston Villa's FA Cup third-round clash against Peterborough on Saturday.The former England defender is fit to return for the Villa Park clash after missing the last 10 games, but Scott Hogan will miss out with an ankle issue.Andre Green is expected to be involved, while Henri Lansbury could feature off the bench.Villa boss Steve Bruce has pledged to blood a clutch of youngsters in a bid to keep his squad fresh.Visitors Peterborough will have goalkeeper Jonathan Bond available after he renewed his loan spell from Reading.Bond played in the second-round tie against Woking and should continue in goal for Grant McCann's side.Defender Jack Baldwin has been absent for four weeks with a hamstring problem but could feature after coming through training with no ill-effects.Midfielder Gwion Edwards, though, will be out for "a few months" with an ankle operation scheduled for next week.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker