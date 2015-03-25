 
Aston Villa V Nottm Forest at Villa Park : Match Preview

21 September 2017 02:19
Jack Grealish back in training as Aston Villa prepare to host Nottingham Forest

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has returned to light training but is still weeks away from a first-team return.

The midfielder suffered kidney damage following a freak collision during Villa's pre-season friendly against Watford in July.

Henri Lansbury will be assessed ahead of the visit of former club Nottingham Forest after the 26-year-old was forced off in Tuesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough with a knee injury.

Striker Scott Hogan (ankle) is also a doubt but Gabby Agbonlahor could be back after missing the last three matches with a groin problem.

Liam Bridcutt will be one of several players to return to the Forest team when the Reds resume their Championship campaign on Saturday evening.

The midfielder was cup-tied for the Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea, where manager Mark Warburton made eight changes to his starting line-up.

The likes of Armand Traore, Matt Mills, Tendayi Darikwa and Daryl Murphy are also expected to be restored to the side.

David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf) are all edging closer to a return from injury.

Source: PAR

