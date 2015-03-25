Aston Villa V Norwich at Villa Park : Match Preview

Scott Hogan joins Aston Villa casualty listScott Hogan has joined Aston Villa's injured ranks for the Championship clash with Norwich on Saturday.The forward lasted only 29 minutes of Tuesday's defeat by Reading after suffering an ankle injury and could be set for another spell out.Hogan joins Jonathan Kodjia (broken ankle) and Jack Grealish (kidney) on the sidelines while midfielder Mile Jedinak (groin) is also likely to have to wait another week.Ahmed Elmohamady, who needed 30 stitches in a mouth wound, will be assessed and youngsters Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Keinan Davis could come into contention.Canaries head coach Daniel Farke is expecting changes for a third game in six days, with striker Nelson Oliveira hoping to retain his place after scoring in the 2-0 home win over QPR on Tuesday night.Full-back Ivo Pinto came off with cramp but should travel, while German midfielder Marco Stiepermann and fellow summer recruit Marley Watkins may also be in contention should Farke look to freshen up his side.Swiss defender Timm Klose is closing in on a return from a pre-season leg muscle problem, while midfielder Alex Pritchard is recovering from ankle surgery and teenage defender Jamal Lewis is facing around four months out following a minor knee operation.Midfielder Louis Thompson is set to miss the majority of this season following Achilles surgery.

Source: PAR

