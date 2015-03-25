 
Aston Villa V Millwall at Villa Park : Match Preview

08 December 2017 12:54
Mile Jedinak back in training for Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has been handed a boost with the news that Mile Jedinak is back in training days after he feared losing him for three months.

The midfielder saw a specialist earlier this week and was told he could resume training after resting a shoulder injury which it was initially thought might require surgery, and he will be assessed ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

Strikers Gabriel Agbonlahor (calf) and Scott Hogan (stomach) have returned to full training and they too will be assessed before Brice names his team.

However, the manager will still be without John Terry (fractured metatarsal) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle).

Millwall will have Conor McLaughlin available as they chase a first away win.

The full-back was suspended for the impressive win over Sheffield United last week and Mahlon Romeo excelled in his absence, leaving Neil Harris with a decision.

Fred Onyedinma picked up a groin injury in that game which will give him Christmas off.

Shaun Williams is nearing a return following a lengthy absence with a knee injury.

Source: PAR

