 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa V Middlesbrough at Villa Park : Match Preview

18 September 2017 05:58
Keinan Davis should be fit for Villa against Middlesbrough

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is expected to be fit to face Middlesbrough despite coming off in the 3-0 win at Barnsley.

The 19-year-old came off in the second half on Saturday but boss Steve Bruce confirmed it was just because of cramp.

Gabby Agbonlahor, Micah Richards, Tommy Elphick, Ross McCormack, Ritchie De Laet and Mark Bunn could be available after being left out for the win at Barnsley.

Mile Jedinak continues to battle a groin injury having missed the win at Oakwell.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is likely to make changes.

Midfielder Adam Clayton is suspended after reaching five bookings for the season during Saturday's Sky Bet Championship victory over QPR and joins Adama Traore on the sidelines as he serves the second instalment of his three-match ban.

However, both men could have been rested anyway with Monk having made nine changes for the second-round win over Scunthorpe with Dimi Konstantopoulos, Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton, Jonny Howson, Patrick Bamford and Ashley Fletcher among those who could get the nod.

Martin Braithwaite will hope for some involvement after returning to training from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since the opening day of the campaign, but fellow striker Rudy Gestede is still out with a thigh problem.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.