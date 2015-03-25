Aston Villa V Middlesbrough at Villa Park : Match Preview

Keinan Davis should be fit for Villa against MiddlesbroughAston Villa forward Keinan Davis is expected to be fit to face Middlesbrough despite coming off in the 3-0 win at Barnsley.The 19-year-old came off in the second half on Saturday but boss Steve Bruce confirmed it was just because of cramp.Gabby Agbonlahor, Micah Richards, Tommy Elphick, Ross McCormack, Ritchie De Laet and Mark Bunn could be available after being left out for the win at Barnsley.Mile Jedinak continues to battle a groin injury having missed the win at Oakwell.Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk is likely to make changes.Midfielder Adam Clayton is suspended after reaching five bookings for the season during Saturday's Sky Bet Championship victory over QPR and joins Adama Traore on the sidelines as he serves the second instalment of his three-match ban.However, both men could have been rested anyway with Monk having made nine changes for the second-round win over Scunthorpe with Dimi Konstantopoulos, Daniel Ayala, Ryan Shotton, Jonny Howson, Patrick Bamford and Ashley Fletcher among those who could get the nod.Martin Braithwaite will hope for some involvement after returning to training from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since the opening day of the campaign, but fellow striker Rudy Gestede is still out with a thigh problem.

Source: PAR

