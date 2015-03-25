Aston Villa V Middlesbrough at Villa Park : Match Preview

Jonathan Kodjia could make Aston Villa return against MiddlesbroughAston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia may return from a broken ankle to face Middlesbrough.The striker is back in full training and could make the bench if the club feel he is ready to make a first-team comeback, having been out since April.Josh Onomah (muscle), Andre Green (hamstring) and Keinan Davis (hip) will all be assessed after they were withdrawn in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Brentford.Jack Grealish (kidney) and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (thigh) are out as Villa search for their second league win of the season.Marvin Johnson is pushing for his full Middlesbrough debut following an impressive first appearance at Bolton on Saturday.The winger, who joined from Oxford on transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee, came off the bench to score the third goal in Boro's 3-0 win at the Macron Stadium.Fellow deadline-day signing Ryan Shotton is likely to have to wait longer for his debut for Garry Monk's side after being an unused substitute, while Britt Assombalonga, who took his tally to four goals this season at the weekend, will lead the line once again.Rudy Gestede is out for an unspecified amount of time due to surgery on a thigh injury while Martin Braithwaite is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

Source: PAR

