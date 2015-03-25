Aston Villa V Ipswich at Villa Park : Match Preview

Mile Jedinak pushing for Aston Villa starting spot after Australia heroicsMile Jedinak is pushing for a recall to the Aston Villa starting line up for the visit of Ipswich.Following his exploits with Australia, who he helped to qualify for the World Cup, the midfielder has been a substitute in the games against QPR and Sunderland.Henri Lansbury is fit again after a knee problem and is another option for Villa boss Steve Bruce, along with Ahmed Elmohamady.John Terry (foot), Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Scott Hogan (stomach) remain unavailable for Villa, who are up to fourth in the Championship table after seven wins in the last 10 games.Ipswich forward David McGoldrick is sidelined after suffering a deep gash to his groin during the midweek draw with Sheffield Wednesday.Midfielder Emyr Huws came off the bench to make his first appearance of the season following an Achilles problem, so could be in contention.Danish defender Jonas Knudsen is available again following a one-match suspension, while Tommy Smith should be involved after returning from international duty with New Zealand.Midfielder Teddy Bishop is close to a return after a long-standing groin/hernia problem. Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell continue their rehabilitation following respective knee surgery.

Source: PAR

