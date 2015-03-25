Aston Villa V Fulham at Villa Park : Match Preview

Aston Villa must once again do without Neil Taylor in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham.
The Wales defender will serve the second of his three-match ban for a red card in Villa's 1-0 win over Bolton on September 30.
Gabby Agbonlahor, Mile Jedinak and Andre Green are all still working their way back to fitness.
Midfielder Jedinak appears the closest to a return, while Green could have the slimmest chance of the three of featuring on Saturday.
Fulham captain Tom Cairney could be back in the starting line-up at Villa Park.
The Scotland midfielder had been sidelined for almost two months with a knee injury but returned as a substitute against Preston last weekend.
On-loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is recovering from a dislocated shoulder which will sideline him for eight weeks.
Left-back Rafa Soares has recovered from an ankle problem and is pushing to make his debut following his summer switch from Porto.
