 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa V Fulham at Villa Park : Match Preview

19 October 2017 05:37
Neil Taylor remains absent for Villa

Aston Villa must once again do without Neil Taylor in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Fulham.

The Wales defender will serve the second of his three-match ban for a red card in Villa's 1-0 win over Bolton on September 30.

Gabby Agbonlahor, Mile Jedinak and Andre Green are all still working their way back to fitness.

Midfielder Jedinak appears the closest to a return, while Green could have the slimmest chance of the three of featuring on Saturday.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney could be back in the starting line-up at Villa Park.

The Scotland midfielder had been sidelined for almost two months with a knee injury but returned as a substitute against Preston last weekend.

On-loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is recovering from a dislocated shoulder which will sideline him for eight weeks.

Left-back Rafa Soares has recovered from an ankle problem and is pushing to make his debut following his summer switch from Porto.

Source: PAR

