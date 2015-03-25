 
Aston Villa V Bristol City at Villa Park : Match Preview

31 December 2017 11:49
Sickness bug depletes Aston Villa squad ahead of Bristol City clash

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce will be hoping the sickness bug which ravaged his squad in the build-up to Saturday's win at Middlesbrough has eased in time for the home game against Bristol City.

Bruce lost Glenn Whelan, Neil Taylor and Keinan Davis for the trip to the Riverside as illness swept through the club.

That left the Villa boss without nine players in total, with Jonathan Kodjia, Gabby Agbonlahor, Henri Lansbury, John Terry and Chris Samba also missing.

To compound Bruce's misery, Josh Onomah pulled up after 37 minutes of the 1-0 victory at Boro with an injury, making him a doubt for the clash with the high-flying Robins. Jack Grealish came on in his place, despite the midfielder nursing a hamstring problem.

Bristol City will be without goalkeeper Frank Fielding following his dismissal in Saturday's last-gasp defeat at home to leaders Wolves.

Fielding was given his marching orders for bringing down Matt Doherty in the 63rd minute and he is now banned for the Villa trip, with Luke Steele expected to come in.

Nathan Baker and Jamie Paterson were passed fit to start against Wanderers despite the pair limping out of the Boxing Day victory over Reading with hamstring problems. They should be okay to continue.

Defender Aden Flint was sent into attack during the second half of the Wolves clash and could make the switch once again on New Year's Day.

Source: PAR

