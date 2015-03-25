Aston Villa V Brentford at Villa Park : Match Preview

Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak cleared to play against BrentfordAston Villa are close to having a fully-fit squad for their Sky Bet Championship match against Brentford.Jack Grealish is out long-term with a kidney injury, but Jonathan Kodjia is nearing his comeback from an ankle injury.Mile Jedinak has been cleared to take his place in the starting XI after recovering from illness.Villa have received a defensive boost with the news that Alan Hutton (leg knock) and Chris Samba (knee) are available.Sergi Canos is set to make his first Brentford appearance of the season.The midfielder has been sidelined by an ankle injury but got 66 minutes under his belt for the club's under-23s in midweek to prove his fitness.He will return to a depleted squad after fellow Spaniard Jota and defenders Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin all joined Birmingham before the transfer deadline.John Egan and Andreas Bjelland are likely to step into the back four in place of Dean and Colin.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.