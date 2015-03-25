 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa V Brentford at Villa Park : Match Preview

08 September 2017 11:22
Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak cleared to play against Brentford

Aston Villa are close to having a fully-fit squad for their Sky Bet Championship match against Brentford.

Jack Grealish is out long-term with a kidney injury, but Jonathan Kodjia is nearing his comeback from an ankle injury.

Mile Jedinak has been cleared to take his place in the starting XI after recovering from illness.

Villa have received a defensive boost with the news that Alan Hutton (leg knock) and Chris Samba (knee) are available.

Sergi Canos is set to make his first Brentford appearance of the season.

The midfielder has been sidelined by an ankle injury but got 66 minutes under his belt for the club's under-23s in midweek to prove his fitness.

He will return to a depleted squad after fellow Spaniard Jota and defenders Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin all joined Birmingham before the transfer deadline.

John Egan and Andreas Bjelland are likely to step into the back four in place of Dean and Colin.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.