 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa V Bolton at Villa Park : Match Preview

29 September 2017 11:08
Gabriel Abgonlahor set for Villa return against Bolton

Gabriel Agbonlahor could return to Aston Villa's squad for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Bolton.

The long-serving forward, who has not featured since September 9, is available again following a groin problem.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has no fresh selection concerns as his side go in search of a fourth successive league victory.

Australia international Mile Jedinak (groin) remains sidelined, along with fellow midfielders Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) and winger Andre Green (hamstring).

Bottom club Bolton will be without suspended winger Filipe Morais but could be boosted by the return of up to four players.

Portuguese Morais was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half of the midweek defeat at Bristol City.

Midfielder Jem Karacan is back from a one-game ban for the trip to Villa Park, while goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (neck), defender Stephen Darby and winger Will Buckley (both hamstring) could also be in contention for selection.

Striker Adam Armstrong will hope to return to the Trotters' squad after boss Phil Parkinson opted to leave him out at Ashton Gate.

Source: PAR

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.