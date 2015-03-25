Aston Villa V Bolton at Villa Park : Match Preview

Gabriel Abgonlahor set for Villa return against BoltonGabriel Agbonlahor could return to Aston Villa's squad for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Bolton.The long-serving forward, who has not featured since September 9, is available again following a groin problem.Villa boss Steve Bruce has no fresh selection concerns as his side go in search of a fourth successive league victory.Australia international Mile Jedinak (groin) remains sidelined, along with fellow midfielders Henri Lansbury (knee) and Jack Grealish (kidney) and winger Andre Green (hamstring).Bottom club Bolton will be without suspended winger Filipe Morais but could be boosted by the return of up to four players.Portuguese Morais was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half of the midweek defeat at Bristol City.Midfielder Jem Karacan is back from a one-game ban for the trip to Villa Park, while goalkeeper Ben Alnwick (neck), defender Stephen Darby and winger Will Buckley (both hamstring) could also be in contention for selection.Striker Adam Armstrong will hope to return to the Trotters' squad after boss Phil Parkinson opted to leave him out at Ashton Gate.

Source: PAR

