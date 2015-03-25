 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa 'striving to sign John Terry'

22 June 2017 07:54

Aston Villa are making a determined effort to bring John Terry to the club.

Owner Tony Xia said on Wednesday he would not enter into a public conversation about the possible signing of the former England captain.

However, Press Association Sport understands talks have taken place between Villa and the Terry camp with a view to the move becoming a reality.

And while the club have not commented on reports t hat Terry, 36, is close to signing a Â£60,000-a-week deal to move to the midlands, it is understood the Sky Bet Championship outfit are pushing hard to get a deal done.

Terry is leaving Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after 22 years of service. His contract runs through to the end of June.

Villa's city rivals, fellow Championship side Birmingham, have also been keen on the veteran centre-back, along with several Premier League clubs.

Xia was asked by a Twitter user whether he had any news on Terry, and in response he invoked Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho's policy of not commenting on players contracted to other clubs.

He replied: " Quoted Jose M. 'I am not going to talk about a player who still belongs to another club' as JT's contract with CFC expires until 1/7."

Terry has returned to training following a short summer break, as he assesses his options for the coming season.

He has been building up his fitness following a recent break in Portugal, during which he posted pictures of himself on a golf course with a group that included Villa manager Steve Bruce.

According to The Sun, Terry and Bruce discussed the possibility of a transfer while on the course.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than