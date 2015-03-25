 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness banned over social media post

02 June 2017 02:40

Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness has been suspended from all football-related activity for three weeks by the Football Association for misconduct relating to a social media post.

The 59-year-old shared a Twitter video of Villa being denied a penalty during the final game of the Championship season against Brighton last month which had a caption questioning whether under-performing referees had ''disabilities".

"He admitted an FA charge that a comment he re-tweeted accompanied with a video was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3(1)," an FA statement read.

"Furthermore, the breach was "aggravated" as defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference to disability.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Wyness was also fined £10,000 and ordered to complete an education course.

"His suspension will run from date of the expiry of the period that he has to appeal the decision."

Source: PA

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea

Feature Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal

Arsenal show lack of ambition with new Wenger deal...

After much debate, Arsene Wenger has finally signed the two-year extension to his contract and thus will continue on as manager of Arsenal.

Feature What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations for Leicester

What next for Mahrez? Five possible destinations f...

Riyad Mahrez has reportedly told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most