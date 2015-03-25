 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton - 30-Sep-2017 : Match Report

30 September 2017 05:34
Jonathan Kodjia penalty gives Aston Villa an edgy win over bottom club Bolton

Aston Villa may have lift-off and are closing in on the league leaders but their 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win over bottom of the table Bolton was far from convincing.

The home side struggled for a long time to assert their authority and only took a 38th minute lead through a Jonathan Kodjia penalty.

They finished the contest with 10 men after Neil Taylor was sent off in the 88th minute following a tackle on Adam Le Fondre.

It was Villa's fourth successive victory in a run of seven unbeaten games, while poor Bolton, still with only two points, slumped to their ninth defeat and 11th game without a win to equal their worst start to a season way - 1902-03.

In the first meeting between the two clubs outside the top flight since 1975, Villa immediately set the pace as Bolton resignedly dropped on the defensive with Gary Madine their solitary striker.

Their was a glimmer of hope for Bolton when Sammy Ameobi gained possession and produced a raking drive which Sam Johnstone quickly smothered, before an untidy spell and several stoppages did little for a flowing game.

The hosts struggled to break down Bolton's rearguard in which David Wheater did well to shut out the threat of teenager Keinan Davis, resolute defensive play working for the visitors as Villa failed miserably to test goalkeeper Mark Howard with a single effort in a low-key opening half hour.

The result was a much better display than expected from the Whites. Jem Karacan and skipper Darren Pratley, in particular working hard in midfield to nullify Villa's somewhat limited attacking options.

In the 37th minute Kodjia had an amazing miss. A through-ball from Ahmed Elmohamady found Kodjia completely unmarked but the Villa striker, with only Howard to beat, casually shot wide across a gaping goal.

In Villa's next attack, however, Kodjia was brought down by Mark Reevers on the by-line and referee Jeremy Simpson immediately awarded a penalty. Kodjia took the spot kick and converted for his first goal of the season as manager Steve Bruce had his back to the action.

Despite the goal Villa struggled to take full control. Davis was given a harrowing time by both Wheater and Reevers, who both received yellow cards for tackles on the youngster.

John Terry had Villa's best chance of a second goal but the defender failed to make a clean contact with a Robert Snodgrass free-kick.

In an effort to freshen up Villa's attacking ideas Scott Hogan and Joshua Onomah took over from Davis and Kodjia - but the home side could not increase their lead.

Source: PA

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix...

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Feature Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks

Harry Kane’s six 2017 hat-tricks...

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.