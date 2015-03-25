Assistant manager Claude Makelele signs new deal with Swansea

Swansea assistant manager Claude Makelele has put pen to paper on a new contract with the club.

The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and France midfielder joined the Swans as one of the number twos to new boss Paul Clement at the start of the year on a short-term deal which was due to expire this summer.

And after Swansea guaranteed their Premier League safety by claiming four wins and a draw from their final five fixtures of the season, Makelele has handed the south Wales club a further boost by agreeing to remain at the Liberty Stadium.

The details of the 44-year-old's new contract have not been disclosed but he will continue as part of Clement's coaching staff alongside fellow assistants Nigel Gibbs, goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts and head of physical performance Karl Halabi.

Clement, who worked with Makelele - widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation - at Chelsea and Paris St Germain, said on the club's official website: "We are very happy that he is going to be staying on because he is very popular.

"He is a quiet, humble man considering what he did as a player. He has great experience and he has passed that on to the players."

Source: PA

