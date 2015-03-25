Asmir Begovic leaves Chelsea for Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth have agreed the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international will officially arrive at the Vitality Stadium on July 1.

The Cherries say Begovic, who spent two seasons with Chelsea making 33 appearances, has agreed a "long-term deal" on the south coast.

Begovic joined the Blues from Stoke in 2015 but was mainly used as back-up to first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois.

He said: "Being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football.

"I am coming into an important part of my career and I want to show people what I am capable of.

"When I spoke to Eddie Howe I knew AFC Bournemouth was the right club for me and I want to bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch.

"I'm really excited to be part of the journey here and hope I can help take the club to another level."

Current Bournemouth number one Artur Boruc, 37, has a deal until summer 2018 after triggering an appearance clause in his contract.

Cherries manager Howe said: "Asmir is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself capable of performing at the highest level over a number of years.

"He is at the right age and the right fit. He is a leader as well and exactly the kind of character you want in the team.

"Asmir will provide great competition to the excellent group of goalkeepers we already have here and his experience will prove invaluable in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"I look forward to him being a very important player here for years to come."

Source: PA

