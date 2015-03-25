Ashley talking to credible potential buyers for Newcastle, says owner's lawyer

Mike Ashley's lawyer says the Newcastle owner is engaging with a number of new and credible parties regarding to a prospective buy-out of the Premier League club.

Ashley declared his intention to sell up on Monday evening and is believed to be keen to end his tempestuous 10-year association with the club as quickly as possible.

Claims of increased interest come at the same time as unconfirmed reports that Amanda Staveley, one of the potential buyers, has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the Magpies.

In a brief statement, Ashley's London lawyer Andrew Henderson said: "Since Monday, a number of additional parties have come forward which we believe to be credible.

"We are continuing to engage in conversation with a number of parties with whom we were engaged in negotiations prior to Monday's announcement."

Staveley, who is said to control around Â£28billion of Middle East money through PCP Capital Partners, is known to be keen to invest in an English top-flight football club.

She met club officials after attending the 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool at St James' Park on October 1, although there has as yet been no public expression of interest.

A number of other reported bids, in particular reported interest from Turkey, have either been dismissed or publicly refuted.

Sports Direct chief Ashley bought the club for Â£134.4million in 2007 and estimates suggest he is looking for somewhere between Â£300m and Â£450m to relinquish control.

Source: PA

