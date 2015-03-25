 
Arsene Wenger may bid for Riyad Mahrez after admitting interest in winger

03 June 2017 06:54

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has confirmed his interest in Riyad Mahrez and said he may bid for the Leicester winger.

The Algerian has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, despite only signing a new contract last summer, after the Foxes failed to secure European football for next season.

And Wenger has not ruled out attempting to land Mahrez, although he says no bid has yet been made for the 26-year-old.

The Frenchman told beIN Sports: "We have not made a bid for him but personally I like the player, yes.

" I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else.

"It's been a different season this year but it doesn't take anything away from his qualities.

"Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen."

Mahrez won the PFA player of the year award last year after helping the Foxes to the Premier League title, scoring 17 goals.

However, he only signed a new four-year deal in August - leaving Leicester in a strong bargaining position.

Source: PA

