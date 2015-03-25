 
Arsene Wenger in numbers

31 May 2017 03:37

Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal to remain as Arsenal boss.

Here, we look at the 67-year-old's managerial career to date in numbers.

49 - The number of games Wenger's Arsenal side went unbeaten for between May 2003 and October 2004. His side are the only team to win the Premier League in an unbeaten season, when they chalked up 26 wins and 12 draws in 2003/04.

4 - Amount of league titles the French boss has won. He delivered one Ligue 1 crown for Monaco in the 1987/1988 season and three Premier League wins for Arsenal in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04. He has won more league titles at Arsenal than any other manager before him.

21 - Years he has managed at Arsenal. Wenger joined the club on October 1, 1996, and is currently the longest serving manager in the English football league. He is ahead of second-placed Paul Tisdale, of Exeter, by almost 10 years.

5 - Lowest position Arsenal have finished in the Premier League since Wenger took over. Next season will be the first time his side will not compete in the Champions League.

50 - Number of north London derbies in which Wenger has managed. His record stands at 22 wins, 20 draws and eight losses.

457- Wins Wenger has recorded in the Premier League. Only Sir Alex Ferguson has collected more with 527.

1564 - Number of points Wenger has won in the Premier League for Arsenal.

57.29 - Wenger's win percentage at Arsenal in all competitions.

Source: PA

