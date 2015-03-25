Arsene Wenger Hoping To Add Reinforcements To Arsenal Squad This Week

Arsene Wenger expects to make progress this week in his attempts to strengthen his Arsenal squad following the humiliating FA Cup exit to Nottingham Forest.

Wenger made nine changes at the City Ground and his fringe players went down 4-2 to the mid-table Championship side.

The Frenchman criticised his team after the holders relinquished their grip on the trophy, with Wenger experiencing defeat at the third-round stage for the first time since taking charge of the north London club in 1996.

Wenger insists the Gunners, who last week signed Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, will do further business during the transfer window in an effort to turn things around, but said no deals were imminent.

"I cannot give you any news on any transfer because we are not close to signing anybody," he said.

"We signed a Greek boy (Mavropanos) who looks quite good in training but apart from that, we have not done anything. Will we be out there to do something? Yes we will."

Asked whether there could be developments this week, Wenger said: "Yes, because we are in the second week of January and, after that, it passes quickly."

Eric Lichaj was one of the heroes for Forest, the defender scoring twice in the victory including a superb volley from the edge of the penalty area.

The American will be out of contract at the end of the season and was in talks about a new deal before Mark Warburton was sacked as manager, but has yet to put pen to paper.

Academy boss Gary Brazil, in charge of first-team affairs until the club appoint a new boss, hopes Forest keep hold of the 29-year-old.

"He is not a player this club would want to lose. You do not want to lose good players, do you?" he said.

"Whatever age they are, you want to keep good players at a club and secure at the club so that they enable you to push on."

