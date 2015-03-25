Arsene Wenger has no problem with Alexis Sanchez playing against Manchester City

Arsene Wenger insists he has no concerns about playing Alexis Sanchez against Manchester City next weekend.

The Arsenal forward came close to leaving the Emirates Stadium for City on transfer-deadline day despite Wenger insisting throughout the summer that he would not be sold.

But the Gunners decided to pull the plug after they failed in an attempt to land Monaco forward Thomas Lemar as his replacement.

Sanchez, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is not expected to sign a new deal at Arsenal.

Arsenal travel to face early pace-setters City on Sunday but Wenger has no issue in playing Sanchez against the side he could have been turning out for.

"I have no concerns because I'm not suspicious about performances or the desire to win of a football player," he said.

"When you are a football player you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don't respect that, it is difficult to say that you play football."

Sanchez has scored only one Premier League goal so far this season and his form has dipped, but Wenger believes the Chile international is getting back to his best.

"I think he is coming back stronger physically. He runs after goals at the moment so he is a bit frustrated when he doesn't score like all the goalscorers," he said.

"I'm not worried about it, he works hard and it will come back. You never try too hard. I think at the moment he is marked well but he still creates many dangerous situations and he just has to not worry too much.

"You say that to all the strikers and they still worry but over longer periods he has always scored goals so that will come back."

Arsenal are pushing to break into the top four after victory over Swansea on Saturday and they are just a point behind third-placed Tottenham.

City have been installed as early favourites following their blistering start to the campaign as Pep Guardiola looks to deliver his first piece of silverware since taking charge at the club.

Wenger was asked if there is pressure on City to maintain their scintillating start but insisted the pressure of not winning is far greater.

"The most difficult is the pressure is really on when you don't win," he said.

"When you win you have pressure, okay, but the real pressure in our job is when you don't win and you have absolutely to win.

"If tomorrow you are a manager and I give you a choice to sit on the bench of Crystal Palace or of City, what would you say? Yes, it is a pressure but it is a nice one."

