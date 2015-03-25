 
  1. Football
  2. Arsenal

Arsene Wenger firm in belief Alexis Sanchez will remain at Arsenal this summer

24 July 2017 08:24

Arsene Wenger has reiterated his belief that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal this summer.

The Chile forward is entering the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City and Paris St Germain are reported to be monitoring the 28-year-old, who was supposedly in the French capital to discuss a deal last week.

However, Wenger insists there is no need to sell one of his star players and again suggested he is happy for Sanchez to see out his contract.

"My mind has been made up for a while now. I think I've made it clear a few times that he is not for sale and this is my stance," said Gunners boss Wenger.

"There's always something that comes in. If it's not Sanchez then it's me, but I think Sanchez has got one year to go and we have no need to make money.

"He will be part of the team next year and after that I can understand it. But you don't want to write that but that's a version I can give you.

"We are in a strong financial situation so we want to keep our best players.

"You can see there is a fight everywhere to get top players. Man United, Manchester City, all the big clubs. All the clubs have big money."

PSG have also been rumoured to hold an interest in Barcelona forward Neymar, and Wenger doubts the Ligue 1 club can afford Sanchez as well.

Speaking to several national newspapers about PSG's interest in Sanchez, Wenger said: "No, I don't think he was in Paris.

"Paris St Germain cannot get Sanchez so they go for Neymar.

"I read L'Equipe in the last three to four days and it has moved from Sanchez to Neymar.

"You know they are speaking about Neymar, a few days they were speaking about Sanchez. They need a subject to write about."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.