Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal are now on the right track

02 October 2017 09:17

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have put their early-season slump behind them after making it seven games unbeaten with victory over Brighton on Sunday.

Goals either side of half-time from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi earned a 2-0 success against the Seagulls and continued the Gunners’ recent resurgence.

After a turbulent August, which ended with a 4-0 drubbing by Liverpool, Arsenal have now registered six wins and one draw to move up to fifth in the table, level with Chelsea on 13 points.

“I knew that after the game in Liverpool everybody would write us off and I knew it just depends on us, how much we respond,” said Wenger.

“Nothing is permanent; you’re not bad in a permanent way, if you can do something about it, and you’re not good in a permanent way, if you don’t keep your urgency.

“We responded in a united way and we have put some wins together and some good performances as well.”

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger is happy with how Arsenal turned their season around (John Walton/PA)

Monreal turned home the 17th-minute opener following a scramble in the Albion box, before Iwobi finished off a flowing Arsenal move early in the second period.

Sunday also marked the 21st anniversary of Wenger’s appointment as manager but the 67-year-old, who has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, said he was initially unaware of the milestone.

“I did not know about it,” he said. “I was told by the press. I wouldn’t like to reflect too much on that. I have kept focus on my job always under good and bad circumstances.

“When you are 21 years somewhere you know that you have good and bad moments. Nobody can make 21 years and only fly. What I love in the game is to deal with bad moments and find the response.”

After Arsenal took the lead, Brighton offered some resistance and almost equalised when winger Solly March rattled the right post following a well-worked free-kick routine.

Albion were ultimately left empty-handed but manager Chris Hughton felt his team gave a good account of themselves on their first visit to Arsenal in 34 years.

Chris Hughton
Chris Hughton does not believe that Brighton were outclassed at Arsenal (Nigel French/Empics)

“When you come here, you know it’s going to be a difficult afternoon, you know it is,” Hughton said.

“They’ve got such quality, you have to set up your team.

“It’s very difficult to be very expansive here, particularly when you’re a team like we are that’s just got promoted.

“Concentration levels have to be very much for 90 minutes with what they’ve got and we probably just needed to make more of some of the good areas we got in.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

