Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions League failure - Transfer News

22 May 2017 07:39

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ is the subject of particular focus.

The Sun are reporting that Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal - an Chile team-mate of Sanchez - has told his club to go and sign the Gunners man.

Another player who could be leaving the Emirates is goalkeeper DAVID OSPINA.

The number two has two years left on his contract but is in talks with Fenerbahce over a £5million move, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Gunners' hopes of luring ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE to north London are over, according to French newspaper L'Equipe.

The Lyon man has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid, despite the Spanish club having a current transfer ban.

Manchester United are intent on bringing a former player back to the club for far more than they sold him for as they chase MICHAEL KEANE.

According to the Metro, United are keen for a £25million to go through for the Burnley centre-back this summer.

But one player who might not be joining the Old Trafford club is KYLIAN MBAPPE as Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev is quoted in the Daily Mail as being firm in their desire to keep him.

ONLINE/SOCIAL ROUND-UP

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LUKE SHAW: The Manchester United left-back could be used as bait by Jose Mourinho in his attempts to steal Kyle Walker from Manchester City this summer, according to the Express.

BEN GIBSON: Relegation to the Championship is likely to see Middlesbrough defender Gibson move to either Leicester or West Brom, with the Mirror claiming he will be sold for a £20million fee.

ANDRE GRAY: The 10-goal striker is on the radar of Newcastle, who will step up their chase this summer, reports the Chronicle.



