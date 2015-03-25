Arsenal V West Brom at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil back in contention for West Brom visit after knee injuryMesut Ozil is in contention to return to the Arsenal team for Monday's Premier League clash with West Brom.The Germany midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury but is now back in training, while Theo Walcott should be fit despite being forced off with a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster.Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are missing, as is Calum Chambers who has suffered a recurrence of a recent hip problem.Arsenal are set to come up against former Gunner Kieran Gibbs following the full-back's transfer to West Brom on the penultimate day of the transfer window.And Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits selling the 27-year-old felt like losing a member of his own family."I believe that for (players that leave) it must be difficult to make that step as well," he said."He did not ask to leave, it was a mutual decision. He wanted to play - he's 27, or 28. You want to play at that age."It was a difficult decision but on the other hand when a guy has given you so many years you have to accept that if he is not sure to play."It is a fact that we have got (Sead) Kolasinac, you cannot keep three left-backs (along with Nacho Monreal)."West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is expected to break the Premier League appearance record at the Emirates Stadium.The 36-year-old, who made his professional debut for Aston Villa in 1998, will play in his 633rd top-flight game and break Ryan Giggs' record if he features on Monday night.But Barry still has no plans for retirement and sees himself playing on for longer until he's 40."It's definitely a possibility. I was 32 when I signed for Everton and (the manager) Roberto Martinez said, 'You're style of game - you can play until you're 40'," he said."I'm sitting there laughing at him, but he was deadly serious, and I still laughed. It's still going to be tough, but for a manager to tell me that four to five years ago is a good compliment, which was nice to hear."I'm immensely proud to get there. Whether it will stay around for long I don't know."West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt (calf) will be assessed along with Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) while it remains to be seen if Jake Livermore will return to the squad after being given a break by boss Tony Pulis.

Source: PAR

