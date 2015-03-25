Arsenal V Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Arsenal hand Mustafi and Welbeck late checks ahead of north London derbyArsenal will hand late fitness tests to Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck ahead of Saturday's Premier League visit of north London rivals Tottenham.Mustafi has been sidelined since the start of October with a hamstring issue, while a groin injury suffered in the 2-1 defeat at Watford has kept Welbeck out for the past month.Both could be in contention to face Spurs although Olivier Giroud is out after injuring his thigh on international duty with France while Santi Cazorla (ankle) is a long-term absentee.Harry Kane is among a number of Tottenham players set for late fitness tests ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium.Kane is hoping to shake off a knee injury while Dele Alli (hamstring), Harry Winks (ankle), Hugo Lloris (groin) and Michel Vorm (knee) will also have to be assessed.Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain out with hamstring and knee problems respectively, while Erik Lamela has only recently recovered from a long-standing hip injury.

