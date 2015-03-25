Arsenal V Swansea at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Arsenal could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi for Saturday's Premier League visit of Swansea.
The Germany international has been missing with a hamstring problem but has returned to full training and could be involved.
Manager Arsene Wenger made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup win over Norwich but a host of first-team regulars will return.
Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) are all still sidelined.
Swansea have been struck by injury problems ahead of the match.
Martin Olsson suffered a hamstring strain in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester United and misses out.
Renato Sanches (thigh), Wilfried Bony (hamstring) and Kyle Bartley (knee) are also sidelined for the clash.
Sam Clucas could be in line to replace Olsson and feature at left wing-back if head coach Paul Clement opts for a three-man central defence.
Source: PAR