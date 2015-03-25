Arsenal V Norwich at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Gunners likely to rest star trio against NorwichArsene Wenger will rotate his Arsenal side once again for their Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Norwich on Tuesday night.The Gunners boss has spoken recently about utilising his squad and on the back of Sunday's 5-2 win at Everton it is expected he will make a raft of changes against the Canaries.The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette could be rested while Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Calum Chambers (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) all miss out.Norwich will wait on the fitness of defender Christoph Zimmermann, who has a knee problem, ahead of Tuesday night's tie.Striker Nelson Oliveira was on the bench for Sunday's Sky Bet Championship derby win at East Anglia rivals Ipswich, so is likely to come into contention if considered fit enough by Canaries boss Daniel Farke.Scotland defender Grant Hanley is cup-tied, but club captain Russell Martin should be involved again following his recovery from a back problem. Winger Josh Murphy and midfielder Marco Stiepermann have suffered from tonsillitis but should travel.Forward Marley Watkins is serving out at three-match ban, while Steven Naismith (ankle), Alex Pritchard (ankle), Jamal Lewis (knee), Matt Jarvis (ankle) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation.

Source: PAR

