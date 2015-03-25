 
Arsenal V Newcastle at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

15 December 2017 04:34
Kolasinac and Lacazette poised to return for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is likely to bring Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette back into his starting line-up for Saturday's home game against Newcastle.

The pair were rested for the midweek Premier League game at West Ham but both are set for returns against Rafael Benitez's team.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey injured his hamstring in the draw at Southampton while forward Theo Walcott (groin) is also sidelined - but the Gunners could welcome back Shkodran Mustafi as the defender is back in training following a thigh complaint. Midfielder Santi Cazorla (ankle) remains absent.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who starts a two-match ban after being sent off for the second time this season during Wednesday's 1-0 home defeat to Everton.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will also sit out with a back problem, but full-back Paul Dummett is available for the first time since the opening day of the campaign following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Source: PAR

