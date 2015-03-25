Arsenal V Man Utd at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Lacazette sidelined but Sanchez could feature against UnitedArsenal will be without club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette when they welcome Premier League rivals Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.The France international was forced off at half-time in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over Huddersfield due to a groin injury and manager Arsene Wenger has ruled him out of the game against the Red Devils.A hamstring problem also saw Alexis Sanchez substituted in the Huddersfield win but Wenger is more optimistic over his availability while Alex Iwobi (leg) could also be back in contention. Santi Cazorla (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini will miss Manchester United's trip to London.Defenders Jones (thigh) and Bailly have each sat out the last four games, while Fellaini was absent for Tuesday's 4-2 win at Watford.United boss Jose Mourinho said at his press conference to preview the clash with the Gunners that none of the trio would be involved, and that Fellaini's fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic was a doubt.

Source: PAR

