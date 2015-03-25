Arsenal V Huddersfield at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Arsenal sweating on Mesut Ozil fitnessArsenal will be hopeful Mesut Ozil overcomes illness to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League visit of Huddersfield.The Germany international missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday but was expected to train on Tuesday in an attempt to be available.Alex Iwobi (leg) is definitely missing, as is long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla (ankle) but they are Arsene Wenger's only two sidelined players.Huddersfield will be without suspended winger Rajiv Van la Parra.Van la Parra starts a three-match ban following his red card in Sunday's home defeat to Manchester City, but head coach David Wagner has no other new selection problems.Kasey Palmer is closing in on his return from a long-term hamstring injury but will not be involved at the Emirates Stadium, while Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker