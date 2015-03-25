 
Arsenal V Huddersfield at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

29 November 2017 09:47
Arsenal sweating on Mesut Ozil fitness

Arsenal will be hopeful Mesut Ozil overcomes illness to be involved in Wednesday's Premier League visit of Huddersfield.

The Germany international missed the 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday but was expected to train on Tuesday in an attempt to be available.

Alex Iwobi (leg) is definitely missing, as is long-term injury absentee Santi Cazorla (ankle) but they are Arsene Wenger's only two sidelined players.

Huddersfield will be without suspended winger Rajiv Van la Parra.

Van la Parra starts a three-match ban following his red card in Sunday's home defeat to Manchester City, but head coach David Wagner has no other new selection problems.

Kasey Palmer is closing in on his return from a long-term hamstring injury but will not be involved at the Emirates Stadium, while Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) are still out.

Source: PAR

