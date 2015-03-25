Arsenal V Everton at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Laurent Koscielny set to miss Arsenal clash with EvertonArsenal are once again sweating on the fitness of Laurent Koscielny ahead of their final Premier League game of the season at home to Everton on Sunday.The France defender is struggling with a calf issue and could be left out as a precaution ahead of the FA Cup final having missed two of the last three games.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) is definitely out but Aaron Ramsey (leg) should be available despite limping out of Tuesday's win over Sunderland.Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed his future will be finalised after next week's FA Cup final.The 67-year-old has just two matches remaining before his current contract expires but has yet to announce publicly if he will sign fresh terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium.Asked if the visit of Everton will be his last game in charge of Arsenal at the Emirates, he said: "Of the season.yes."I think what is the most important for us is to win the football game we play on Sunday. After that, what happens to me is less important."I'm here to serve the club and the best way to do that is to win the next game."Everton face an Arsenal side who are fifth and in serious danger of missing out on a Champions League berth.Wenger's men are one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, hosts to Middlesbrough in their final game, and three behind third-placed Manchester City, who play at Watford.There have been protests from Gunners fans against Wenger remaining as manager and Everton boss Ronald Koeman has no doubt playing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League is "not good enough" for Arsenal."If City and Liverpool do the job, Arsenal will finish (in a place) for the Europa League, and that is not good enough for them - everybody knows that," he said."You know being the manager of clubs like Arsenal is always difficult (in terms of criticism)."I think the time Wenger has been the manager of Arsenal has been really successful - he did really a good job."But you know these teams need to play Champions League. After a long time, maybe the people like to see a new face."Everton are set to have an unchanged squad.Goalkeeper Joel Robles replaced Maarten Stekelenburg (groin) for the club's 1-0 home win over Watford last week.Along with Stekelenburg, the Toffees remain without Aaron Lennon (stress-related illness), James McCarthy (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (broken leg), Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) and Yannick Bolasie (knee).

Source: PAR

