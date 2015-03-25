Arsenal V Chelsea at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny doubtful for ArsenalArsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny have an outside chance of returning from injury to face Chelsea on Wednesday.Koscielny's likelihood of playing is rated at 30 per cent by Arsene Wenger while Ozil is close to recovering from a knee problem and will be assessed.Sead Kolasinac, however, will be out for two weeks after taking a knock to his ankle against West Brom on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud (both hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) all remain sidelined.Chelsea have no fresh injury problems for the trip.Defender David Luiz (knee) and forward Charly Musonda (groin) remain out.Both have returned to training and could feature in Saturday's FA Cup trip to Norwich.

