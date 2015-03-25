Arsenal V Chelsea at Emirates Stadium : Match Preview

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny have an outside chance of returning from injury to face Chelsea on Wednesday.
Koscielny's likelihood of playing is rated at 30 per cent by Arsene Wenger while Ozil is close to recovering from a knee problem and will be assessed.
Sead Kolasinac, however, will be out for two weeks after taking a knock to his ankle against West Brom on Sunday. Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud (both hamstring) and Nacho Monreal (ankle) all remain sidelined.
Chelsea have no fresh injury problems for the trip.
Defender David Luiz (knee) and forward Charly Musonda (groin) remain out.
Both have returned to training and could feature in Saturday's FA Cup trip to Norwich.
