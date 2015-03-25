Arsenal to play Ostersund and Celtic to face Zenit St Peterburg in Europa League

Arsenal will face Ostersund and their English manager Graham Potter in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Monday's draw paired Arsene Wenger's men with the Swedish side, who former York defender Potter has taken from the fourth division to the top-ranked Allsvenskan in six years.

The 42-year-old has earned comparisons with Roy Hodgson - who himself managed in Scandinavia in his formative years - and this will be his first clash against English opposition.

The draw also saw Celtic come out against Zenit St Peterburg.

Source: PA

