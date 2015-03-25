 
Arsenal fans perplexed after thumping defeat at Liverpool

28 August 2017 02:25

Arsenal's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool has led to familiar scrutiny being focused on the Gunners and manager Arsene Wenger.

Below are some of the contributions to Arsenal Fan TV.

"Wrong line-up, players in the wrong position. What is going on with this club at the moment? We've added (players) and we've got worse."

"I'm gutted. I've been always Wenger In, but this has done me. It's Wenger Out. This is the tipping point for me. This was terrible. This is not Arsenal. I don't understand it. I don't know what's going on. We need the manager out. We need some players in. We need someone young to manage this team."

"Last year I was a staunch Wenger Out. I was at all of the marches. This year I thought to myself 'give him a clean slate'. I honestly thought that he would go and spend a lot of money, go out in two years blazing in glory. He's totally let us down again. As far as I'm concerned our season's over already."

"(Wenger) should've gone in May. All we've got now is another 600 days left. When Wenger helps them out with the team selection, they're entitled to play well. Any positives today? I'm going home."

Source: PA

