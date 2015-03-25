Arsenal add two new faces to backroom team

Arsenal have added to their backroom staff with two key personnel appointed to their medical and legal departments.

Huss Fahmy has joined the club to work alongside transfer negotiator Dick Law on player contracts, while fitness expert Darren Burgess is set to link up with the Gunners next month.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis stressed last season that a backroom reshuffle was a possibility after a disappointing Premier League campaign saw the club finish fifth and miss out on Champions League qualification.

It was originally suspected that a thorough overhaul of the current working set-up would be put into place, but manager Arsene Wenger was adamant he would not work alongside a figurehead in a role such as director of football.

The 67-year-old signed a new two-year deal after winning the FA Cup for a record seventh time, and at the time of the announcement the club said both he and Gazidis had carried out a "full review" of on and off-pitch activities as they look to return to the Premier League summit.

Now it appears the first results of such a review are being seen as Fahmy, who leaves a position with Team Sky to link up with the Gunners, comes on board.

Burgess, a former head of fitness at Liverpool, has also been recruited but has yet to start in his new role, where he will operate as a high-performance manager working alongside the existing medical team.

That is because he is currently working for Australian rules football side Port Adelaide, who are approaching the climax of their season.

Therefore both clubs are yet to thrash out an agreement for when Burgess can begin work at Arsenal's London Colney training base but he is expected to be in position at some point in July.

Source: PA

