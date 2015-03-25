Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd - 02-Dec-2017 : Match Report

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Lingard and De Gea star as Man Utd win at Arsenal despite Pogba red cardManchester United won a breathless bout with Arsenal 3-1 as Jesse Lingard scored twice, David De Gea demonstrated his brilliance and Paul Pogba was sent off.Antonio Valencia and Lingard pounced on defensive mistakes by Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi as Jose Mourinho's visitors took a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.Arsenal refused to buckle. Alexandre Lacazette netted when United's defence stood still, but De Gea made a string of fine saves to deny the Gunners.Lingard struck on the counter-attack following fine work from Pogba, who was then shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Hector Bellerin.The midfielder's offence carries an automatic three-match ban and rules Pogba out of next weekend's Manchester derby.The win saw second-placed United move five points behind rivals City, the Premier League leaders playing West Ham on Sunday, while Arsenal are seven points further adrift in fifth.

