Antonio Conte thanks Diego Costa for Chelsea contribution

Head coach Antonio Conte thanked Diego Costa for his contribution at Chelsea on Friday, but declined to discuss the fractious conclusion to the striker’s spell at Stamford Bridge.

Costa won two Premier League titles in his three seasons at Chelsea, but admitted to pandering for a return to Atletico Madrid as early as his first season in England.

And on Thursday the 28-year-old Brazil-born Spain international was granted his wish after months of acrimony, claim and counter claim when Chelsea and Atletico agreed a fee reported to be in the region of £58million.

Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa… https://t.co/TpJBp3W2Lf pic.twitter.com/5o6OM10inP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 21, 2017

Costa joined the Blues from Atletico in July 2014, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances.

“We want to thank him for what he did with this club. We wish him all the best for the future,” Conte said.

The Italian was asked about the breakdown in relations with Costa, but met the question with a firm rebuttal.

Conte thanks Diego Costa for the work he did for Chelsea and wishes him the best for the future. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 22, 2017

Conte said: “I think now it’s not important. I’m not interested to continue talking about this issue. I’m working with my players, I’m very happy to work with these players. Now it’s not important.”

Further attempts to discuss Costa, giving Conte the opportunity to reflect on their successful working relationship, were met with a similar response.

“Don’t forget we won together last season,” Conte added. “I repeat: for sure we want to thank him for his effort last season with us. Not only last season but in the period that he played for Chelsea.”

A great striker & always a support when I arrived at @ChelseaFC

Thanks for everything Crazy @diegocosta ???? & good luck for the future ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/wpzwbp7FYe — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 21, 2017

Chelsea play at Atletico next Wednesday in Champions League Group C, and all parties will be relieved the matter has been resolved.

With Atletico under a transfer embargo and unable to register new players until January, Costa will have to wait to wear the red and white stripes again. The deal is initially a loan until the end of the season with a commitment to buy.

Now Costa’s future has been resolved, Chelsea can look to the future.

Chelsea play three games in eight days, with the Atletico game between Premier League fixtures with Stoke and Manchester City.

Only midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) and defender David Luiz, who is suspended domestically and has a broken wrist, are absent.

Pedro is fit following a leg problem, while midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was involved in a minor car accident on his way home from training on Thursday but was uninjured.

Playmaker Eden Hazard made his first Chelsea start of the season in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest and is now fully fit.

Conte said: “Eden in the last game played very well. I think he played with good intensity. Now his injury has been overcome.

“Now we have to play three games. There is the possibility now to try to pick him for these games.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.