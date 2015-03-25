 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Antonio Conte stands by comments writing off Chelsea's title defence

12 December 2017 11:54

A frank Antonio Conte offered no apologies for writing off Chelsea's title challenge, saying it would be "bulls**t" to suggest otherwise due to Manchester City's awesome form.

Less than halfway through the Premier League campaign the Italian had declared the Blues' title defence over after Saturday's defeat to West Ham, with unbeaten City opening up a 14-point gap on Chelsea the following day when they won the Manchester derby.

Chelsea reduced the deficit to 11 again with a comfortable 3-1 success over Huddersfield on Tuesday night - Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro all on target - yet Conte hit back at the notion he had invited negativity by insisting his team would not overhaul City.

"When you tell the truth, this is the truth," the Italian said.

"We had 14 points less than Manchester City. In 16 games they won 15 and drew one. In 17 games we lost four. When you have a competitor like City and every game they are winning, it is very difficult to think you can fight for the title because (you can see) 'a negative, a positive'.this is bulls**t, bulls**t.

"We must be realistic and tell the truth. I prefer to tell the truth than a good lie. I am like this and sometimes I can be too honest but I like to speak very honestly with my players and with our fans also.

"But it doesn't mean we don't want to try to catch them but we have to hope they have a big, big slip and for us then to win every game in this league. And it is very difficult in this league. You have to put in 120 per cent otherwise you risk dropping points."

Source: PA

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.