 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Antonio Conte downplays Jose Mourinhoâ€™s revenge mission

04 November 2017 10:36

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte downplayed Jose Mourinho’s pursuit of “revenge” after Manchester United’s two losses at Stamford Bridge last season.

Mourinho’s two games as United boss at his former stomping ground ended in defeat, 4-0 in the Premier League and 1-0 in the FA Cup.

The Portuguese cut a frustrated figure, but then United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford in the return league game in April.

“Don’t forget that they won 2-0 in the second game at home,” Conte said. “Every coach, every player, every team wants to win. Not for revenge, but because you need to win.”

Conte may “need to win” more than most. The Italian hopes Chelsea’s lacklustre performance at Roma was a one off.

The Blues will seek to bounce back from Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League loss on Sunday against United.

“This is my task: to try to understand why we lost, and then to find the right solution to try and improve, to avoid other situations like this,” Conte said. “The most important thing is that it is an isolated case.”

However, Chelsea, who brilliantly won at Atletico Madrid in September, also limply lost at previously winless and scoreless Crystal Palace last month.

That was before the trip to the Eternal City on Conte’s first return to Italy, which ended in disappointment for the Blues boss because his team surrendered prematurely.

“My disappointment was that we lost confidence early,” Conte said. “We could have 50 minutes to come back in this game. Instead, in the second half, we played badly. It was for this reason, my disappointment.”

N’Golo Kante could return following a six-game absence with a hamstring injury, but Victor Moses remains out.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as