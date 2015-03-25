 
Antonio Conte accepts FA charge after confronting referee

01 December 2017 01:28

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte intends to accept a Football Association charge of misconduct following his dismissal against Swansea on Wednesday.

The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick towards the end of the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory after furiously protesting the award of a Swansea goal-kick.

He later apologised to Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason but was charged on Thursday.

He has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond but does not plan to contest the charge and will accept the punishment, which is anticipated to be a fine.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle, Conte said: “I think it’s right to accept and to pay the fine.

“I want to respect this decision and also to pay this fine.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

