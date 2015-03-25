 
Antoine Griezmann to sign new Atletico Madrid contract - reports

13 June 2017 01:09

Antoine Griezmann has agreed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

The France striker has reportedly committed himself to the LaLiga club until 2022.

Griezmann, who had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, pledged his immediate future to Atletico a week ago in the wake of their transfer ban being upheld when he said leaving would be a "dirty move".

And the 26-year-old now appears to have backed up his words by agreeing to extend his stay in the capital.

It was reported that the release clause in Griezmann's contract has not been increased and remains at 100 million euros (Â£87million).

There has been no official confirmation of the news from Atletico.

The club are banned from registering any new players in the summer transfer window after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a suspension imposed by FIFA for multiple breaches of global football's rules on the registration of under-18s.

Source: PA

