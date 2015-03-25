 
Antoine Griezmann casts more doubt on his future at Atletico Madrid

23 May 2017 02:54

Antoine Griezmann has cast further doubt over his future at Atletico Madrid by admitting he is "ready to go" in order to win trophies.

The France striker revealed on Monday there was a "six out of 10" chance of him joining Manchester United this summer.

The 26-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and it now seems there could be some substance to the speculation.

Griezmann made the original admission on French TV on Monday and went a step further on Tuesday when speaking to L'Equipe.

"Today, if I have to move, it will not be a problem for me," said Griezmann.

"It may be England, which is in fashion, Germany, China or the United States, I'm ready to go."

Atletico finished third in LaLiga and fell to a 4-2 aggregate defeat against Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Griezmann, who scored 26 goals for Atletico this season, added: "I want to win titles.

"We finished third in LaLiga, it was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more.

"Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

Source: PA

