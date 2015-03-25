 
Anthony Martial not in France squad but Dimitri Payet and Moussa Sissoko return

28 September 2017 01:10

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has not been picked by France coach Didier Deschamps for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus.

The 21-year-old impressed in United’s Champions League win over CSKA Moscow this week before limping off with a thigh injury and has not been included for France’s games on October 7 and 10.

Marseille forward Dimitri Payet, formerly of West Ham, is recalled to Les Bleus’ squad along with as Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Arsenal duo Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante are also included, with Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann among the other big-name players selected.

Stoke’s Kurt Zouma, Manchester United’s injured Paul Pogba and Lyon’s Nabil Fekir, who were all in Deschamps’ previous squad, miss out.

France will face Bulgaria on October 7 before taking on Belarus three days later as they bid to secure their place in the tournament.

Les Bleus are top of qualifying Group A and lead Sweden by a point, with Holland four points adrift in third.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

