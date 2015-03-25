 
Anthony Martial appears to deny rumours of a Manchester United exit

28 June 2017 12:39

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial appears to have dismissed claims he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The France international had a mixed second season at United after initially impressing following his move from Monaco in 2015.

The 21-year-old scored eight goals last term but struggled to command a regular starting spot and was often used in wider attacking roles by manager Jose Mourinho.

At one point during the campaign, Mourinho said the player "needs to give me things that I like" as he explained the reasons why Martial was not featuring more often.

That has led to suggestions Martial is unsettled and looking to move on, but he seems to have denied this in a succinct tweet.

His tweet, written in French, translated as "the rumours are false".

Source: PA

