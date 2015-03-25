 
Another Sterling late effort restores Cityâ€™s eight-point lead at the top

29 November 2017 10:25

Raheem Sterling scored a dramatic winner as Manchester City maintained their winning run with a last-gasp 2-1 defeat of Southampton.

The England forward – who netted a late clincher at Huddersfield on Sunday – curled home a superb injury-time strike for the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

Saints had looked set to become the first team to deny City a victory since August when Oriol Romeu cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected free-kick 15 minutes from time.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Fraser Forster

Fraser Forster
(Adam Davy/PA)

This has not been a vintage year for the Southampton goalkeeper, but this was an impressive display. Forster produced a string of fine saves but could do nothing to stop Sterling’s stunning winner.

Moment of the match

Just as Southampton looked set to become the first side to deny City maximum points in the Premier League for 100 days, Sterling stepped up once again. The England winger’s stunning curling strike sent the Etihad Stadium wild.

Stat of the match

City’s 40-point haul after 14 matches is the joint-best ever at this point in top-flight history.

Ratings

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Kyle Walker 7, Vincent Kompany 6, Nicolas Otamendi 7, Fabian Delph 7, Fernandinho 7, Ilkay Gundogan 7, Kevin De Bruyne 7, Raheem Sterling 7, Sergio Aguero 6, Gabriel Jesus 6. Subs: David Silva (for Aguero, 74) 6, Bernardo Silva (for Gundogan, 80) 6.

Southampton: Fraser Forster 8, Wesley Hoedt 7, Virgil van Dijk 7, Maya Yoshida 7, Cedric Soares 7, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7, Oriol Romeu 7, Mario Lemina 7, Ryan Bertrand 6, Nathan Redmond 6, Shane Long 7. Subs: Sofiane Boufal (for Hojbjerg, 64) 7, Charlie Austin (for Long, 83) 6, Sam McQueen (for Soares, 87) 6.

Who’s up next?

West Ham take on Manchester City
(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

Manchester City v West Ham (Premier League, Sunday 3 December)

Bournemouth v Southampton (Premier League, Sunday 3 December)

Source: By PA Sport Staff

