Another injury blow for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has suffered a further injury setback in his bid to return to action with Real Madrid.

A calf injury had ruled the Wales forward out since late September and, after feeling some discomfort in his left leg during training on Thursday, Bale could be set for a further month on the sidelines.

A statement published on realmadrid.com said the 28-year-old had been diagnosed with a fibrillar rupture to the adductor of his left leg. The recovery period for such an injury is two to six weeks.

Despite his return to training in recent days, Bale did not link up with Wales for their international friendly matches against France and Panama on the request of Real head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

