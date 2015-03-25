 
Angel Gomes becomes Premier League's first 21st century player

21 May 2017 05:09

Angel Gomes has become the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League after coming off the bench in Manchester United's win over Crystal Palace.

The 16-year-old, who was born in August 2000, made history when he was brought off the bench by Jose Mourinho to replace captain Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute of a 2-0 win over Palace.

Another youngster, Kane Wilson, remained on the bench for West Brom as Tony Pulis joined Mourinho in giving his talented youngsters a taste of the match-day experience.

Gomes came off the bench to become the first player born in the 21st century to play Premier League football, and big things are expected of the former England Under-16 captain who was recently crowned the club's youth-team player of the year.

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon has made a big impact in the Sky Bet Championship having also been born in 2000, while Moise Kean became the first to achieve the feat in Serie A after featuring for Juventus.

Source: PA

