Andreas Pereira desperate to prove his worth at Manchester United

Andreas Pereira is delighted to be back at Manchester United and desperate to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho.

Last summer the 21-year-old was selected by the newly-appointed United boss for the pre-season trip to China, only to join Granada on a season-long loan later that summer.

Pereira was unable to prevent the Andalusians suffering relegation from LaLiga despite impressing on an individual level - form he is determined to continue at Old Trafford.

Taken to the United States on this summer's pre-season tour, the versatile midfielder wants to make an impression on manager Mourinho.

"I am very happy that I am back, and I can be part of this team," Pereira told MUTV.

"I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my team-mates and to impress the manager.

"It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well."

Source: PA

