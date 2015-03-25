 
Andreas Pereira desperate to prove his worth at Manchester United

12 July 2017 07:39

Andreas Pereira is delighted to be back at Manchester United and desperate to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho.

Last summer the 21-year-old was selected by the newly-appointed United boss for the pre-season trip to China, only to join Granada on a season-long loan later that summer.

Pereira was unable to prevent the Andalusians suffering relegation from LaLiga despite impressing on an individual level - form he is determined to continue at Old Trafford.

Taken to the United States on this summer's pre-season tour, the versatile midfielder wants to make an impression on manager Mourinho.

"I am very happy that I am back, and I can be part of this team," Pereira told MUTV.

"I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my team-mates and to impress the manager.

"It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well."

Source: PA

